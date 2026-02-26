Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.500-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $9.32 on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 6,720,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 130,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,190. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Shift4 Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Shift4 Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Shift4 reported $1.60 EPS (vs. consensus ~ $1.56–$1.57) and year-over-year revenue growth of ~50.6%, showing solid near-term operating momentum and expanding margins. Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q4 results beat expectations: Shift4 reported $1.60 EPS (vs. consensus ~ $1.56–$1.57) and year-over-year revenue growth of ~50.6%, showing solid near-term operating momentum and expanding margins. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity: Large call buying was reported (about 6,948 calls, ~120% above typical daily call volume), indicating some investors were positioning for upside ahead of the print or reaction. (No article link provided)

Unusual bullish options activity: Large call buying was reported (about 6,948 calls, ~120% above typical daily call volume), indicating some investors were positioning for upside ahead of the print or reaction. (No article link provided) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation commentary: Post-earnings coverage is reassessing FOUR’s valuation, growth prospects and a recently announced stablecoin/payments platform — material for longer-term thesis but unlikely to drive the immediate price move as much as guidance. Assessing Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Valuation After Earnings Growth Hopes And Stablecoin Platform Launch

Analyst and valuation commentary: Post-earnings coverage is reassessing FOUR’s valuation, growth prospects and a recently announced stablecoin/payments platform — material for longer-term thesis but unlikely to drive the immediate price move as much as guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: A head-to-head analysis with payment peer WEX is available for investors evaluating relative positioning and multiples; useful for context but not the primary driver of today’s move. Head-To-Head Analysis: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Peer comparison: A head-to-head analysis with payment peer WEX is available for investors evaluating relative positioning and multiples; useful for context but not the primary driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing FY2026 revenue guidance: Management gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.50–$5.70 (roughly in line/slightly below consensus) but set revenue guidance at ~$2.5–$2.6 billion versus street expectations near ~$3.9 billion — a large shortfall that likely prompted today’s selling as it reduces near-term top-line visibility. (Guidance reported 2/26/2026)

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

