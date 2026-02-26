Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in February

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 260 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 29th total of 8,260 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Shares of MDEVF remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Melco International Development has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with diversified interests across property development, hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors in Asia. The company pursues opportunities in integrated resort operations, property investment and development projects, leveraging its background in real estate to support long-term growth.

Through its controlling stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Melco International is involved in the design, development and operation of world-class integrated resorts.

