Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Announces Earnings Results

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (871) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greencoat UK Wind had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%.
Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of UKW stock traded up GBX 1.05 on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. Greencoat UK Wind has a twelve month low of GBX 92.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.24.
