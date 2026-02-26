Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Announces Earnings Results

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (871) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greencoat UK Wind had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of UKW stock traded up GBX 1.05 on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. Greencoat UK Wind has a twelve month low of GBX 92.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

About Greencoat UK Wind

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period. The fund ensures that the total of short-term acquisition financing and long-term debt is between zero and 40% of Gross Asset Value at any time, with average total debt being between 20% and 30% in the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.