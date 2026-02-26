DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.28% from the company’s previous close.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of ZETA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,781,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,127. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $251,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,819. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

