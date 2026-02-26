Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in February

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 528,561 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the January 29th total of 2,296,064 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $186,749,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,439,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,953 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,342.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,883,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,370 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,458,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.15. 565,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

