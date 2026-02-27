Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Paypoint Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc is a UK-based payment and retail technology group that operates a nationwide network of payment terminals across convenience stores. The company enables consumers to settle bills, purchase prepaid services and access cashless solutions through its terminals and digital platforms. PayPoint’s network extends through thousands of retail outlets, providing last-mile connectivity for utilities, local authorities, telecoms operators, charities and government agencies.

Through its in-store terminals and online portals, PayPoint offers a broad suite of services including bill payments for electricity, gas, water and council tax; mobile phone top-ups; home heating vouchers; pay-as-you-go TV subscriptions; motorway tolls; lottery ticket distribution; and parcel collection and returns.

