Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.2550, with a volume of 938040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hafnia has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAFN

Hafnia Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $592.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hafnia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 53.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hafnia by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.