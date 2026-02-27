CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $639.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. CMB.TECH had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

Here are the key takeaways from CMB.TECH’s conference call:

Strong Q4 and FY results — Q4 net profit of $90m (FY $140m), Q4 EBITDA $322m (FY $943m), liquidity of $560m, and an interim dividend of $0.16 (~$45m) were announced.

— Q4 net profit of $90m (FY $140m), Q4 EBITDA $322m (FY $943m), liquidity of $560m, and an interim dividend of $0.16 (~$45m) were announced. Deleveraging and locked-in gains — the Golden Ocean bridge was repaid at end‑January (yielding ~$42m interest savings for 2026) and the company has secured >$420m in capital gains (≈$50m booked in Q4, ~$370m previously locked in).

— the Golden Ocean bridge was repaid at end‑January (yielding ~$42m interest savings for 2026) and the company has secured >$420m in capital gains (≈$50m booked in Q4, ~$370m previously locked in). High spot exposure with upside in dry bulk — ~53,000 shipping days in 2026 (44,000 spot), including ~27,000 Capesize/Newcastlemax spot days, where each $10k above breakeven could generate ≈$270m in cash flow and fundamentals look supportive.

— ~53,000 shipping days in 2026 (44,000 spot), including ~27,000 Capesize/Newcastlemax spot days, where each $10k above breakeven could generate ≈$270m in cash flow and fundamentals look supportive. Near-term cash demands and medium-term tanker risk — $1.5bn remaining CapEx with ~ $1.2bn payable to yards in the next 12 months (financing claimed secured), and a rising crude tanker orderbook from 2028 could pressure rates unless scrapping or demand momentum continues.

Shares of CMBT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 4,232,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. CMB.TECH has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMB.TECH has an average rating of “Buy”.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMB.TECH by 3,042.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMB.TECH in the third quarter valued at $17,428,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMB.TECH in the fourth quarter valued at $15,792,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,024,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CMB.TECH by 3,505.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 728,043 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

