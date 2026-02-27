BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.9090. Approximately 36,436,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 69,838,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

BBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,334.96. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 22.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 20.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

