Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.60 and last traded at $151.60. 699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.00.

Euronext Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.57.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext is a leading pan-European exchange group operating regulated equity and derivatives markets across seven core countries. Through its trading platforms in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris, the company provides listing, trading and market data services for a broad range of asset classes including equities, bonds, exchange-traded funds and derivatives. Euronext also offers indices covering multiple sectors and regions, alongside comprehensive technology solutions for market participants and infrastructure providers.

In addition to its primary trading venues, Euronext delivers post-trade services through its central counterparty clearing house and central securities depository businesses.

