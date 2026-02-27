Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm had revenue of $179.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Rocket Lab’s conference call:

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Rocket Lab reported a record year with $602M revenue in 2025 (up 38% YoY), a Q4 record of $180M , record gross margins (Q4 GAAP 38%, non‑GAAP 44%), and a backlog of $1.85B , demonstrating strong top‑line growth and margin expansion.

revenue in 2025 (up 38% YoY), a Q4 record of , record gross margins (Q4 GAAP 38%, non‑GAAP 44%), and a backlog of , demonstrating strong top‑line growth and margin expansion. The company won the largest contract in its history—an $816M SDA Tranche 3 Tracking Layer award (bringing SDA awards to >$1.3B) and sees additional subsystem capture opportunities, with recent acquisitions like Geost cited as instrumental in securing the work.

SDA Tranche 3 Tracking Layer award (bringing SDA awards to >$1.3B) and sees additional subsystem capture opportunities, with recent acquisitions like Geost cited as instrumental in securing the work. Neutron development hit a setback when a Stage 1 tank ruptured during qualification due to a manufacturing defect in a hand‑laid part; production has shifted to an AFP process and launch timing was moved to a targeted Q4 2026 , with R&D and testing intensity (and associated costs) elevated as a result.

, with R&D and testing intensity (and associated costs) elevated as a result. Operational execution remained strong—Rocket Lab launched a company‑record 21 missions in 2025 (seven in Q4), expanded HASTE hypersonic testing, and added 30+ new launches to the manifest, including multi‑launch deals such as BlackSky and national security customers.

in 2025 (seven in Q4), expanded HASTE hypersonic testing, and added 30+ new launches to the manifest, including multi‑launch deals such as BlackSky and national security customers. Liquidity sits near $1.1B (including $280.6M from ATM sales) and the company guided Q1 2026 revenue to $185–$200M, but warned of continued negative free cash flow and elevated capex driven by Neutron and SDA program investments.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,144,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,382,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.18. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Positive Sentiment: Reported record results: Rocket Lab posted record Q4 revenue (~$180M) and a record FY2025 revenue of $602M, and said backlog grew ~73% year‑over‑year to $1.85B — data that supports future revenue visibility and likely underpins the rally. Read More.

Reported record results: Rocket Lab posted record Q4 revenue (~$180M) and a record FY2025 revenue of $602M, and said backlog grew ~73% year‑over‑year to $1.85B — data that supports future revenue visibility and likely underpins the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong commercial wins: secured a multi‑launch contract with BlackSky for four dedicated Electron missions, reinforcing launch demand and recurring revenue opportunity. Read More.

Strong commercial wins: secured a multi‑launch contract with BlackSky for four dedicated Electron missions, reinforcing launch demand and recurring revenue opportunity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Expanded in‑house capabilities via M&A and facilities: completed acquisition of Optical Support, Inc. (optics) and acquired Precision Components Ltd to add precision machining capacity — both strengthen vertical integration and supply‑chain control for spacecraft/payload programs. Read More. Read More.

Expanded in‑house capabilities via M&A and facilities: completed acquisition of Optical Support, Inc. (optics) and acquired Precision Components Ltd to add precision machining capacity — both strengthen vertical integration and supply‑chain control for spacecraft/payload programs. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New product roadmap: introduced advanced silicon solar arrays (targeting space‑based data centers) and highlighted CHIPS Act support — positions Rocket Lab in growing space power/constellation markets and diversifies revenue streams. Read More.

New product roadmap: introduced advanced silicon solar arrays (targeting space‑based data centers) and highlighted CHIPS Act support — positions Rocket Lab in growing space power/constellation markets and diversifies revenue streams. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mixed: management guided Q1 revenue to $185–$200M (strong absolute growth), but some market commentary parsed the cadence/guidance as less bullish versus elevated expectations — a near‑term driver of volatility. Read More.

Guidance mixed: management guided Q1 revenue to $185–$200M (strong absolute growth), but some market commentary parsed the cadence/guidance as less bullish versus elevated expectations — a near‑term driver of volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and continuing losses: reported GAAP loss of $0.09 vs. consensus ~($0.05); negative margins and ROE highlight that growth is not yet translating to profitability and may cap multiple expansion. Read More.

EPS miss and continuing losses: reported GAAP loss of $0.09 vs. consensus ~($0.05); negative margins and ROE highlight that growth is not yet translating to profitability and may cap multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Neutron timing risk and other execution concerns: the Neutron medium‑lift vehicle’s first launch has slipped to late‑2026, and program timing remains a headline risk that can pressure the stock if further delays occur. Read More.

Neutron timing risk and other execution concerns: the Neutron medium‑lift vehicle’s first launch has slipped to late‑2026, and program timing remains a headline risk that can pressure the stock if further delays occur. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and valuation scrutiny: disclosures and third‑party data show significant insider sales and a premium valuation that keep some investors cautious despite growth. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $8,311,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 292,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,327,160.82. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,560,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $89,667,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 939,746 shares in the company, valued at $54,007,202.62. This trade represents a 62.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock worth $265,048,346. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.