Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Warner Bros. Discovery's conference call:

Warner Bros. Discovery described a creative renaissance — 9 films opened at No. 1 in 2025, the studio won major awards (including nine Golden Globes) and management highlighted a blockbuster 2027 slate (e.g., Minecraft 2 , Batman Part 2 , Superman ).

HBO Max has exceeded its prior target (surpassing 130 million subs) and management is guiding to > 140 million by end of Q1 and > 150 million by year-end, backed by five growth levers (content, penetration, product, retention, monetization).

The board's strategic review and sale process produced a materially higher outcome — management says the competitive process yielded a 63% increase in value versus the first offer as it pursues the planned Warner Bros./Discovery Global separation.

Discovery Global is expected to start with roughly ~3.3x net leverage, which management calls sustainable and expects to translate to single‑B to low double‑B ratings, with a disclosed $0–2 billion potential debt allocation flexibility.

Advertising and linear network trends improved sequentially — the Milano Cortina Olympics drove strong linear and streaming lifts, U.S. ad sales recovered after NBA headwinds, and international ad sales are described as flat‑to‑up, supporting near‑term revenue momentum.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 15,966,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,633,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 151.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Positive Sentiment: Paramount’s $31-per-share revised offer was judged by WBD’s board as potentially “superior,” which raises the takeover price floor for shareholders and opens the possibility of a better deal than Netflix’s $27.75 bid. Paramount PR

Paramount’s $31-per-share revised offer was judged by WBD’s board as potentially “superior,” which raises the takeover price floor for shareholders and opens the possibility of a better deal than Netflix’s $27.75 bid. Positive Sentiment: Paramount added deal certainty by offering deeper equity support (Larry Ellison backstop), which reduces financing risk vs prior bids and makes the cash offer more credible. That increases the probability WBD shareholders get a higher all‑cash outcome. MarketBeat analysis

Paramount added deal certainty by offering deeper equity support (Larry Ellison backstop), which reduces financing risk vs prior bids and makes the cash offer more credible. That increases the probability WBD shareholders get a higher all‑cash outcome. Neutral Sentiment: CEO/management comments have been conciliatory toward Netflix but signaled openness to Paramount after the board review — a pragmatic stance that keeps multiple outcomes possible. Deadline

CEO/management comments have been conciliatory toward Netflix but signaled openness to Paramount after the board review — a pragmatic stance that keeps multiple outcomes possible. Neutral Sentiment: WBD’s streaming business continues to grow (HBO Max near ~131–132M subs), partially offsetting legacy TV/film weakness — a mixed operational backdrop that limits conviction until deal outcome is clear. Variety

WBD’s streaming business continues to grow (HBO Max near ~131–132M subs), partially offsetting legacy TV/film weakness — a mixed operational backdrop that limits conviction until deal outcome is clear. Negative Sentiment: WBD’s Q4 results missed on EPS (loss of $0.10 vs. expectations) and showed ~6% revenue decline year‑over‑year, highlighting legacy-media pressures that weaken standalone business fundamentals absent a takeout. Zacks

WBD’s Q4 results missed on EPS (loss of $0.10 vs. expectations) and showed ~6% revenue decline year‑over‑year, highlighting legacy-media pressures that weaken standalone business fundamentals absent a takeout. Negative Sentiment: Netflix publicly declined to raise its offer and media reports indicate it’s stepped back, which reduces the chance of an extended bidding war — a development that could cap WBD upside if Paramount ultimately doesn’t top Netflix by much or if the process stalls. TechCrunch

Netflix publicly declined to raise its offer and media reports indicate it’s stepped back, which reduces the chance of an extended bidding war — a development that could cap WBD upside if Paramount ultimately doesn’t top Netflix by much or if the process stalls. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and antitrust scrutiny has surfaced (state AGs urged DOJ review of a Netflix deal), adding execution risk even if a higher bid is agreed — any regulatory hurdles could delay or derail a transaction. Reuters

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,116 shares of company stock worth $7,665,481. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 335,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

