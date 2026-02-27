Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Discovery Silver from C$9.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.65.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0%

Discovery Silver Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Discovery Metals Corp. and changed its name to Discovery Silver Corp.

