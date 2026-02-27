Banco Santander S.A. Has $23.28 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,665 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 205,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,949,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.03.

PayPal stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 10.35%.

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. This trade represents a 54.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,304 shares of company stock worth $1,749,493 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

