MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

MBIA Stock Up 0.2%

MBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. MBIA has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MBIA from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MBIA by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MBIA by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MBIA by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc is a financial guarantee insurance company specializing in credit enhancement and risk mitigation solutions for public finance and structured finance transactions. The company provides guaranty insurance for municipal bonds, asset-backed securities and other credit-sensitive obligations, protecting investors against the risk of payment default. Through its core insurance subsidiary, MBIA Insurance Corp., the firm offers financial guarantees, reinsurance support and customized credit solutions designed to improve the marketability and pricing of debt instruments.

Founded in 1973 as the Municipal Bond Insurance Association, MBIA built its reputation by insuring U.S.

