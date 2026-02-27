Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.02 and last traded at GBX 9.02. 70,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 504,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.85.

Litigation Capital Management Stock Down 2.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 17.54. The company has a market capitalization of £9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

