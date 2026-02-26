Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGBGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,109 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 29th total of 59,099 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. 81,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,737. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,880,000. Note Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,432,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

