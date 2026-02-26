Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,109 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 29th total of 59,099 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. 81,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,737. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
