Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,109 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 29th total of 59,099 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. 81,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,737. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,880,000. Note Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,432,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

