iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,165 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 29th total of 12,647 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 399,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 80,560 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,708,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,261. The stock has a market cap of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $126.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

