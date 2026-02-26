Short Interest in iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF) Drops By 79.1%

iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,102 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the January 29th total of 5,280 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Government Money Market ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. iShares Government Money Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned about 0.92% of iShares Government Money Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shares of NYSEARCA GMMF remained flat at $100.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110. iShares Government Money Market ETF has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35.
The iShares Government Money Market ETF (GMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund which invests in US government money market instruments with short-term maturities. The fund seeks current income. GMMF was launched on Feb 4, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.
