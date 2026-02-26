Short Interest in iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF) Drops By 79.1%

iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,102 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the January 29th total of 5,280 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Government Money Market ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Government Money Market ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. iShares Government Money Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned about 0.92% of iShares Government Money Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares Government Money Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMMF remained flat at $100.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110. iShares Government Money Market ETF has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35.

About iShares Government Money Market ETF

The iShares Government Money Market ETF (GMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund which invests in US government money market instruments with short-term maturities. The fund seeks current income. GMMF was launched on Feb 4, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

