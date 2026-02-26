Short Interest in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) Drops By 76.0%

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,547 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 29th total of 286,167 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSTR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. 137,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,685. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSTR. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 739,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 436.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

