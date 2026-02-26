Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $90.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.06. 334,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,442. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 197.22% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The firm had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

