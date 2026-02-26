Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

MDLN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Medline from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

Shares of MDLN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.49. 2,239,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.21. Medline has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Medline news, Director Charles N. Mills bought 2,579,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,799,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,799,991. The trade was a -1,870.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,806,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,350,759.20. This trade represents a 55.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets and ratings after the quarter — UBS to $57 (Buy), BMO to $54 (Outperform) and RBC to $53 (Outperform), signaling renewed analyst conviction and providing near-term upside for the stock. Medline Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Q4 Results

Multiple firms raised price targets and ratings after the quarter — UBS to $57 (Buy), BMO to $54 (Outperform) and RBC to $53 (Outperform), signaling renewed analyst conviction and providing near-term upside for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line beat and guidance: Q4 net sales of ~$7.8B exceeded consensus, up 14.8% y/y; full-year 2025 net sales $28.4B. Management issued 2026 guidance calling for 8–9% organic sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5–$3.6B, which supports forward growth expectations but leaves execution risk. Medline Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Top-line beat and guidance: Q4 net sales of ~$7.8B exceeded consensus, up 14.8% y/y; full-year 2025 net sales $28.4B. Management issued 2026 guidance calling for 8–9% organic sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5–$3.6B, which supports forward growth expectations but leaves execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: IPO and commercial momentum: Medline completed its IPO and reported $2.4B in new customer signings for 2025 — positive for scale and future revenue visibility, but increases public scrutiny and near-term public-company costs. Medline Inc. Reports Strong 2025 Results and Successful IPO

IPO and commercial momentum: Medline completed its IPO and reported $2.4B in new customer signings for 2025 — positive for scale and future revenue visibility, but increases public scrutiny and near-term public-company costs. Negative Sentiment: Profitability miss and margin pressure: Q4 EPS was ($0.01) vs. $0.24 consensus; fourth-quarter net income fell 37.7% y/y. Management attributed declines to higher cost of goods (tariffs) and elevated operating/IPO-related expenses — a near-term headwind for margins. Medline Q4 Earnings Summary & Transcript

Profitability miss and margin pressure: Q4 EPS was ($0.01) vs. $0.24 consensus; fourth-quarter net income fell 37.7% y/y. Management attributed declines to higher cost of goods (tariffs) and elevated operating/IPO-related expenses — a near-term headwind for margins. Negative Sentiment: Large sponsor/insider flows noted: filings and third‑party summaries show material sales by some pre-IPO holders alongside significant institutional accumulation — sizable sponsor selling can add supply pressure even as public demand grows. Insider & Institutional Activity Summary

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

