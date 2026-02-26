APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of APG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. APi Group has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $46.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,156,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in APi Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in APi Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,852,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,917,000 after purchasing an additional 742,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers lifted price targets and raised ratings, signaling increased analyst confidence (UBS to $54, RBC to $53, Barclays to $52, Truist to $53). These raises imply mid‑ to high‑teens to low‑20s percent upside from recent levels. Benzinga – UBS price target raise

Multiple brokers lifted price targets and raised ratings, signaling increased analyst confidence (UBS to $54, RBC to $53, Barclays to $52, Truist to $53). These raises imply mid‑ to high‑teens to low‑20s percent upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: APi reported Q4 EPS of $0.44 (above the $0.40 consensus) and revenue of $2.12B (vs. $2.09B est.), with revenue up ~13.8% year‑over‑year — results the company called “record” for the quarter and full year. This supports valuation and the higher analyst targets. Business Wire – APi Group Reports Record Results

APi reported Q4 EPS of $0.44 (above the $0.40 consensus) and revenue of $2.12B (vs. $2.09B est.), with revenue up ~13.8% year‑over‑year — results the company called “record” for the quarter and full year. This supports valuation and the higher analyst targets. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note APi hit a 52‑week high and analysts are debating further upside based on fundamentals and recurring‑revenue strength. Zacks – APG Hits Fresh High

Zacks and other outlets note APi hit a 52‑week high and analysts are debating further upside based on fundamentals and recurring‑revenue strength. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted the Q4 earnings call and published slides and transcripts — useful for investors wanting detail on margin drivers, backlog, M&A posture and segment performance. Q4 Slide Deck Seeking Alpha – Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted the Q4 earnings call and published slides and transcripts — useful for investors wanting detail on margin drivers, backlog, M&A posture and segment performance. Negative Sentiment: APi revised its Q1 2026 revenue guidance to $1.9B–$2.0B, below the ~$2.1B consensus, and left EPS guidance unclear in the release — a near‑term drag that helps explain profit‑taking despite analyst upgrades. (Guidance published by company release.)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

