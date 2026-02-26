Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 14.77%.The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.41 EPS.

PSTL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 120,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,547. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.27 million, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 410,871 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 196,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

