Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,875. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

