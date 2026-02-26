UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25), FiscalAI reports. UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. UMH Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.970-1.050 EPS.

UMH traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 204,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,394. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Colliers Securities raised UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $190,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

