Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Price

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $100.65.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4,666.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 136,670 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,292,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 556.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Pinnacle West Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinnacle West Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — PNW reported about $0.13 EPS vs. ~$0.05 expected, a sharp improvement from a year‑ago loss, signaling operating recovery and higher profitability. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — PNW reported about $0.13 EPS vs. ~$0.05 expected, a sharp improvement from a year‑ago loss, signaling operating recovery and higher profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management announced a long‑term plan — PNW is targeting 5–7% sales growth through 2030 and advancing grid expansion and its regulatory strategy, which supports longer‑term rate base growth and earnings power. Long‑term growth & grid strategy

Management announced a long‑term plan — PNW is targeting 5–7% sales growth through 2030 and advancing grid expansion and its regulatory strategy, which supports longer‑term rate base growth and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term profitability helped by robust demand and higher rates — the utility benefited from stronger power demand and rate actions, supporting the headline profit improvement. Reuters: Quarterly profit

Near‑term profitability helped by robust demand and higher rates — the utility benefited from stronger power demand and rate actions, supporting the headline profit improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates — Q4 revenue was about $1.13B vs. ~$1.17B consensus, a modest shortfall that tempers the EPS beat and suggests some business pressures. Zacks: Beats earnings & revenue

Revenue slightly missed estimates — Q4 revenue was about $1.13B vs. ~$1.17B consensus, a modest shortfall that tempers the EPS beat and suggests some business pressures. Neutral Sentiment: Slides and management commentary available — company slide deck and call provide detail on capex plans, regulatory timing and rate case assumptions for investors who want to dig into guidance drivers. MarketBeat: Earnings package

Slides and management commentary available — company slide deck and call provide detail on capex plans, regulatory timing and rate case assumptions for investors who want to dig into guidance drivers. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance came in slightly below consensus — management set a 2026 EPS range of ~4.55–4.75, under the Street midpoint (~4.80), which likely drove short‑term selling as investors reprice near‑term expectations. BusinessWire: Full‑year & Q4 results

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.