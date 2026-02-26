First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

First Us Bancsh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

FUSB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Us Bancsh has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.27.

First Us Bancsh ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Us Bancsh during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Us Bancsh in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 37.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.

The firm’s core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.

