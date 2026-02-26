Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $217.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,312. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.65. Pool has a 1-year low of $210.67 and a 1-year high of $374.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share (annualized $5.00), with an ex-dividend/record timing in March; the payout implies a ~2.3% yield and signals confidence in cash flows. Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share (annualized $5.00), with an ex-dividend/record timing in March; the payout implies a ~2.3% yield and signals confidence in cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Senior VP Romain Kenneth G. St made a material insider purchase — 5,560 shares at ~$218.67 (~$1.22M), increasing his stake to 82,845 shares — a vote of confidence from management that often supports the share price. SEC filing available for verification. SEC Form 4 InsiderTrades coverage

Senior VP Romain Kenneth G. St made a material insider purchase — 5,560 shares at ~$218.67 (~$1.22M), increasing his stake to 82,845 shares — a vote of confidence from management that often supports the share price. SEC filing available for verification. Neutral Sentiment: Industry research highlights long-term growth in fiberglass swimming-pool demand (2026–2035), a structural tailwind for Pool’s distribution business, though such reports are longer-horizon and don’t guarantee near-term revenue improvement. Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Growth & Forecast

Industry research highlights long-term growth in fiberglass swimming-pool demand (2026–2035), a structural tailwind for Pool’s distribution business, though such reports are longer-horizon and don’t guarantee near-term revenue improvement. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/investor commentary and quarterly reviews noted Pool traded lower in Q4 due to softer sales and margin pressures; this narrative remains a near-term headwind as investors weigh whether recent results and guidance justify the valuation. Here’s Why Pool Corporation (POOL) Traded Lower in Q4

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

