Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 146.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.
Tabcorp Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67.
About Tabcorp
