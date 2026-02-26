Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$134.69 and last traded at C$133.41, with a volume of 457147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$132.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$118.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$134.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.07. The company has a market cap of C$225.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

