USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 523071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDAY shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of USA Today in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised USA Today from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Today in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USA Today from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

USA Today Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USA Today had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of USA Today

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDAY. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in USA Today in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,946,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Today in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Today by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in USA Today by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in USA Today by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 5,867,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About USA Today

Gannett Co, Inc (NYSE: GCI) is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

Further Reading

