Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 102919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Fanuc Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Fanuc had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 19.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC’s product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

