Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $25.35. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $27.8640, with a volume of 160,189 shares traded.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.24 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 283,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 162,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 18.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $976.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) is a global provider of environmental technical and monitoring services, delivering solutions for site assessment, remediation, compliance and long-term environmental stewardship. The company serves a broad range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, chemicals, mining and government agencies, supporting clients with risk management strategies, regulatory permitting and environmental permitting.

Montrose’s core offerings encompass environmental consulting, engineering design, field sampling and laboratory analysis, plus innovative digital monitoring platforms.

Further Reading

