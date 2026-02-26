DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.160 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

See Also

