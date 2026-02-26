James Gottwald Sells 8,251 Shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Gottwald sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $72,856.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 570,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,157.39. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE TG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 147,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Tredegar Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $315.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Tredegar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,302,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 311,833 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 171,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 154,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 113.5% during the second quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 260,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 138,278 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tredegar currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

