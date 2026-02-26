Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 7,580,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,939,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and deliveries ramped sharply in Q4 (revenue up ~123% YoY) and management guided 2026 production of roughly 25,000–27,000 vehicles, signaling a continued scale-up that may support future margin improvement. Article Title

Revenue and deliveries ramped sharply in Q4 (revenue up ~123% YoY) and management guided 2026 production of roughly 25,000–27,000 vehicles, signaling a continued scale-up that may support future margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Company reported its best delivery quarter yet and reiterated plans to expand model lineup (including a mid-size vehicle) — operational progress that investors often reward if scale leads to cost leverage. Article Title

Company reported its best delivery quarter yet and reiterated plans to expand model lineup (including a mid-size vehicle) — operational progress that investors often reward if scale leads to cost leverage. Positive Sentiment: Lucid announced a workforce reduction (~12%) to cut costs and push toward profitability, a near-term pain that can be viewed positively by shareholders concerned about burn and margins. Article Title

Lucid announced a workforce reduction (~12%) to cut costs and push toward profitability, a near-term pain that can be viewed positively by shareholders concerned about burn and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street firms have updated price targets and ratings after the print; commentary is mixed (some cuts, some reiterations), so analyst action is influencing sentiment but not uniformly directing the stock. Article Title

Wall Street firms have updated price targets and ratings after the print; commentary is mixed (some cuts, some reiterations), so analyst action is influencing sentiment but not uniformly directing the stock. Negative Sentiment: Lucid missed EPS expectations (wider loss per share), reporting substantial operating losses and higher quarterly costs — an earnings miss that spooked some investors despite the revenue beat. Article Title

Lucid missed EPS expectations (wider loss per share), reporting substantial operating losses and higher quarterly costs — an earnings miss that spooked some investors despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Cash use and capex increased meaningfully, raising near-term funding and profitability concerns for a company still burning cash as it scales. Article Title

Cash use and capex increased meaningfully, raising near-term funding and profitability concerns for a company still burning cash as it scales. Negative Sentiment: Lucid filed a resale prospectus to register up to ~69.1 million Class A shares for resale, which increases the risk of near-term share supply and downward pressure if sellers access the market. Article Title

Lucid filed a resale prospectus to register up to ~69.1 million Class A shares for resale, which increases the risk of near-term share supply and downward pressure if sellers access the market. Negative Sentiment: Some brokers cut price targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its target), reflecting analyst caution after the miss and adding downward pressure to sentiment. Article Title

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Zacks Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $2,658,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $7,613,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

