Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Sells $605,000.00 in Stock

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) CFO Melanie Hart sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,580. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pool Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.31. 858,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,721. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.67 and a 52-week high of $374.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.65.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Key Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share (annualized $5.00), with an ex-dividend/record timing in March — signals confidence in cash flow and supports income-seeking buyers. Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share (annualized $5.00), with an ex-dividend/record timing in March — signals confidence in cash flow and supports income-seeking buyers. Positive Sentiment: Senior VP Romain Kenneth G. St purchased 5,560 shares at about $218.67 (~$1.22M), increasing his stake to 82,845 shares — a material insider buy that often supports short-term price strength by signaling management confidence. Insider Buying: Pool SVP Buys Shares

Senior VP Romain Kenneth G. St purchased 5,560 shares at about $218.67 (~$1.22M), increasing his stake to 82,845 shares — a material insider buy that often supports short-term price strength by signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation noted in recent filings (notably T. Rowe Price’s sizable position), which provides steady demand from long-term holders and can dampen volatility. MarketBeat POOL Overview

Large institutional accumulation noted in recent filings (notably T. Rowe Price’s sizable position), which provides steady demand from long-term holders and can dampen volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Industry research points to long-term growth in fiberglass pools (2026–2035), a structural tailwind for Pool’s distribution business — positive for long-term demand but not an immediate earnings driver. Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Growth & Forecast

Industry research points to long-term growth in fiberglass pools (2026–2035), a structural tailwind for Pool’s distribution business — positive for long-term demand but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 results missed consensus (EPS $0.84 vs. $0.99; revenue ~$982.2M vs. ~$999.1M) and sales were slightly down year-over-year — ongoing sales/margin pressure remains a near-term headwind. Guidance for FY2026 (EPS 10.85–11.15) is slightly below some analyst expectations, prompting target cuts from several shops. Here’s Why Pool Corporation (POOL) Traded Lower in Q4

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 136.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,885 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3,831.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $97,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pool by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,643 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,625,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.