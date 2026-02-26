Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $270.56 and last traded at $282.25. 10,806,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 10,620,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.95.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. New Street Research set a $250.00 price target on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Western Digital Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $86,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 134,759 shares in the company, valued at $37,961,610.30. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 67,392 shares of company stock worth $17,235,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

