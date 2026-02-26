Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 20,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 543,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,660.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $531,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 4,589,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair raised shares of Amkor Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

