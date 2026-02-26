Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.85%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Brightstar Lottery Price Performance

BRSL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 508,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.07. Brightstar Lottery has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightstar Lottery

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Brightstar Lottery

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

