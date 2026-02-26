Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $7,265,098.85 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COF stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.43. 4,727,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,402. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

