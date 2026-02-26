Insider Selling: Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) CFO Sells 1,289 Shares of Stock

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Rehard sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $287,614.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,415 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,148.95. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Rehard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Robert Rehard sold 968 shares of Regal Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $215,864.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Robert Rehard sold 7,704 shares of Regal Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.72, for a total value of $1,669,610.88.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:RRX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $220.97. The stock had a trading volume of 671,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $229.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 35.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

