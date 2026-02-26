Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 42,377 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Vicki Sato sold 42,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $413,175.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,812.25. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 21,297,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,478. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 417.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology News Roundup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Vir Biotechnology this week:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 619,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

Featured Articles

