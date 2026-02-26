Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.100-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.440-1.540 EPS.
Shares of Globant stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.01%.Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance raised and above Street expectations: Globant set FY 2026 EPS guidance of 6.10–6.50 vs. consensus ~5.67, signaling better full‑year profitability outlook which likely drove investor optimism. FY‑2026 Guidance in Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance above consensus: management guided Q1 EPS of 1.440–1.540 vs. consensus ~1.33, and revenue guidance roughly in line with estimates — a beat on per‑share outlook that supports near‑term earnings momentum. Q1 Guidance in Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Globant reported $1.54 EPS (in line with consensus) and revenue of $612.5M vs. consensus $605.6M — revenue beat plus decent margins provide a solid near‑term fundamentals story. Quarterly Results PDF
- Positive Sentiment: Market recognition: IDC named Globant a leader in two 2025 MarketScape reports for worldwide experience services, supporting the company’s competitive positioning in digital transformation services. IDC MarketScape Recognition
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and valuation pieces are circulating after a recent multi‑month pullback; some pieces reassess valuation and could temper enthusiasm even as guidance beats — watch for analyst revisions. Reassessing Valuation (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews and coverage (e.g., Benzinga) set expectations ahead of the print and may influence short‑term flows but did not drive the move as much as actual results and guidance. Earnings Preview (Benzinga)
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Globant by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Globant by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.
Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.
Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.
