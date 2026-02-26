Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.100-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.440-1.540 EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of Globant stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.01%.Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Trending Headlines about Globant

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Positive Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance raised and above Street expectations: Globant set FY 2026 EPS guidance of 6.10–6.50 vs. consensus ~5.67, signaling better full‑year profitability outlook which likely drove investor optimism. FY‑2026 Guidance in Press Release

FY 2026 guidance raised and above Street expectations: Globant set FY 2026 EPS guidance of 6.10–6.50 vs. consensus ~5.67, signaling better full‑year profitability outlook which likely drove investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance above consensus: management guided Q1 EPS of 1.440–1.540 vs. consensus ~1.33, and revenue guidance roughly in line with estimates — a beat on per‑share outlook that supports near‑term earnings momentum. Q1 Guidance in Press Release

Q1 2026 guidance above consensus: management guided Q1 EPS of 1.440–1.540 vs. consensus ~1.33, and revenue guidance roughly in line with estimates — a beat on per‑share outlook that supports near‑term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Globant reported $1.54 EPS (in line with consensus) and revenue of $612.5M vs. consensus $605.6M — revenue beat plus decent margins provide a solid near‑term fundamentals story. Quarterly Results PDF

Quarterly results: Globant reported $1.54 EPS (in line with consensus) and revenue of $612.5M vs. consensus $605.6M — revenue beat plus decent margins provide a solid near‑term fundamentals story. Positive Sentiment: Market recognition: IDC named Globant a leader in two 2025 MarketScape reports for worldwide experience services, supporting the company’s competitive positioning in digital transformation services. IDC MarketScape Recognition

Market recognition: IDC named Globant a leader in two 2025 MarketScape reports for worldwide experience services, supporting the company’s competitive positioning in digital transformation services. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and valuation pieces are circulating after a recent multi‑month pullback; some pieces reassess valuation and could temper enthusiasm even as guidance beats — watch for analyst revisions. Reassessing Valuation (Yahoo)

Analyst commentary and valuation pieces are circulating after a recent multi‑month pullback; some pieces reassess valuation and could temper enthusiasm even as guidance beats — watch for analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews and coverage (e.g., Benzinga) set expectations ahead of the print and may influence short‑term flows but did not drive the move as much as actual results and guidance. Earnings Preview (Benzinga)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Globant by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Globant by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.