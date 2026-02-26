Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 54.03% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 273,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,053. The firm has a market cap of $670.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 72.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 523,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 71,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 25.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

