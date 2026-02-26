Ryder System (NYSE:R) COO Sells 9,632 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) COO John Diez sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $2,140,230.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 183,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,842,582. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of R stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.65. 575,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average is $187.43. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 770.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

