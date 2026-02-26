Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.15 and last traded at $79.29. 12,274,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 13,744,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after buying an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

