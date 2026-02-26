Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Figure Technology Solutions’ conference call:

Figure reported strong scale and profitability with $2.7B consumer-loan marketplace volume (+131% YoY), $158M adjusted net revenue (+106% YoY), and $81.3M adjusted EBITDA (51.6% margin).

Figure reported strong scale and profitability with consumer-loan marketplace volume (+131% YoY), adjusted net revenue (+106% YoY), and adjusted EBITDA (51.6% margin). More than 54% of consumer loan volume flowed through Figure Connect for the first time, shifting the business toward a capital‑light model; management expects net take rates of ~ 3.5%–4% while targeting durable margins via scale and an ~80% contribution margin.

More than flowed through Figure Connect for the first time, shifting the business toward a capital‑light model; management expects net take rates of ~ while targeting durable margins via scale and an ~80% contribution margin. Management is broadening product supply via partnerships — notably an Agora deal to onboard auto loans and a strategic Newtek SMB distribution agreement — while first‑lien originations rose to 19% and the company says its yield‑bearing stablecoin YLDS adoption is accelerating (management cited circulation approaching ~$0.5B).

Management is broadening product supply via partnerships — notably an deal to onboard auto loans and a strategic SMB distribution agreement — while first‑lien originations rose to 19% and the company says its yield‑bearing stablecoin adoption is accelerating (management cited circulation approaching ~$0.5B). Figure launched OPEN , an exchange‑listed blockchain‑native share class with on‑chain registry, 24/7 ATS and atomic settlement, positioning the firm to capture new equity financing and DeFi financing use cases.

Figure launched , an exchange‑listed blockchain‑native share class with on‑chain registry, 24/7 ATS and atomic settlement, positioning the firm to capture new equity financing and DeFi financing use cases. A phishing incident exposed loan inquiry records and personal data (including Social Security numbers) for roughly 12,400 individuals; company says blockchain systems were not affected and no material financial impact is expected, but the event presents reputational and operational risk.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

FIGR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. 5,418,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,106. Figure Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 200,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $7,882,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director June Ou sold 200,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $7,882,285.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 723,136 shares of company stock worth $27,113,723.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

