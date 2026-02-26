Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 8,002,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 8,070,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,784. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

